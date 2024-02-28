Shropshire MP raises adult social care costs at PMQs

At Prime Minister's Question Time on Wednesday, Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski said Shropshire Council was struggling to deal with rising adult social care costs.

He told Rishi Sunak that the county had a "disproportionate" number of older adults and he asked what more the Government could do address the funding problems.

The PM replied that the Government had provided an extra £600 million for councils and had increased the funding for adult social care given to council by 7.5 per cent.