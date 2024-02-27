Flats planned for busy Shrewsbury street would be too cramped, say planners
A plan to create an extra three apartments on a busy Shrewsbury street has been thrown out – after planners said they would be too small.
The scheme to reconfigure numbers 32-33 Castle Street put forward by applicants Marshall & Marshall Limited would have seen the existing six apartments in the building turned into nine.
But the applicant will need to go back to the drawing board after Shropshire Council’s planning department said the scheme was an overdevelopment, which suffered from “cramped living accommodation” and inadequate levels of natural light in some of the apartments.