Shrewsbury woman in her 40s 'died after unintentional pills overdose'

Zoe Jayne Mills, aged 49, was admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on February 7 this year.

An inquest into her death was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, and was told that she suffered acute renal and liver failure.

Her condition deteriorated and she died on February 15. The body of Ms Mills, who was born in Shrewsbury and lived in Porthill Road, was identified by routine hospital identification.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to May 22 this year.