Shrewsbury man, 52, found dead at home had cocaine and heroin in his system, inquest told

Lance Curtis Newland, aged 52, was found unresponsive and with a tourniquet around his arm at home in Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury, on October 11 last year.

An inquest into his death was held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, and was told his family went to his address with concerns after a period of time of not hearing from him.

He was found unresponsive in his bedroom. Paramedics attended and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police officers also attended and were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Newland's death.

A post mortem was carried out and toxicology tests found he had medium levels of heroin and cocaine which, on their own, would not normally have resulted in a fatality.

But, the combination of the two drugs in his system together would likely have caused cardio respiratory arrest, the pathologist's report said.

Mr Newland's cause of death was given as multiple drug toxicity.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of drug-related death.