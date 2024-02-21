'I might have a stroke': Shrewsbury woman, 30, died after taking 'laughing gas' and warning aunt about overdose

Amy Rose Holding, aged 30, had messaged her aunt, warning she may have a stroke after taking the medication. She was found unresponsive at home in Briery Lane, Gains Park, on October 23 last year.

An inquest into her death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told she lived alone, but family attended her address at about 11.20am after not hearing from her for several days.

On entry, she was found in her bedroom, lying on her back. CPR was commenced and paramedics arrived but nothing could be done to save her and she was pronounced dead at 11.50am. Police were also in attendance and confirmed they were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

There was drug paraphernalia at her home.

The inquest was told that Ms Holding had mental health issues she was dealing with and had a history of taking "non-prescribed medication".

A post mortem carried out at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital found she had ingested nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, prior to her death.

She had also taken tablets prescribed to patients for a number of reasons, including high blood pressure and anxiety.

The inquest was told that Ms Holding had messaged her aunt on October 21, two days before she was found, telling her to contact her dad because she had taken four months worth of the tablets and was "likely to have a stroke".

A family member went to Ms Holding's home but got no answer. They could hear her inside as well as music playing.

After she died, police seized her phone and laptop but neither device was forensically examined. There was no note left behind and it was suggested by family that she had been "doing well" in recent months, and was "looking forward".

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said he had no evidence to suggest Ms Holding intended to kill herself. He recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure.

* Whatever you're going through, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

* Samaritans also say sometimes writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you understand them better.