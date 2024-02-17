Leading councillor welcomes controversial relief road clearing its latest planning hurdle

Councillor Dan Morris, Shropshire Council's cabinet member in charge of highways, was speaking after the authority's Northern Planning Committee signed off on a key stage of the proposals.

The controversial road was approved by the same committee in October, but Thursday saw members signing off on a series of conditions over how the project proceeds.

The conditions are required due to concerns raised by Severn Trent and the Environment Agency over the potential impact of construction work on Shrewsbury's water supply.

But, with those conditions now agreed by the planning committee the project will proceed to its next stage, with the council now looking to finalise a 'full business case' for the scheme.

That business case will then be submitted to the Government along with the request for the as yet unknown cost of the project – expected to be well in excess of the £81m previously budgeted for the scheme.

It may not be plain sailing though, with the council facing two potential legal challenges to the road.

One of those is set to come from Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) which said it had nearly raised the £20k needed to instruct a barrister to launch a judicial review of the process.

Councillor Morris said he was pleased planning had been approved, that he is confident the council's case would stand up against any legal challenge, and that he does not expect the business case to be submitted until September at the earliest.

He said: "I am very pleased that the next stage of the North West Relief Road process has been passed."

Asked if he was concerned that the plan may have been rejected, Councillor Morris said that the officers' recommendation had reassured him.

He said: "It was recommended for approval by the local planning authority. You can never be certain but the recommendation for approval is obviously helpful."

Councillor Morris said it was likely that the business case for the road would go to full council for approval in September – only after which it can be sent to the Government to request the money needed to pay for it.

The cabinet member would not be drawn on the potential costs of the road – which are predicted to rise significantly from previous estimates.

The authority has however voiced its confidence that the Department for Transport will pay for the costs of the road using money saved from the scrapping of the northern leg of HS2.

Councillor Morris said he was also relaxed about the prospect of any legal challenge from BeST, saying: "I am confident in the council's position."

He added: "I am sure whichever barrister they choose will be very pleased to receive their fee."