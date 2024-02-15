High voltage cable install will mean a month of traffic lights on key Shrewsbury route

National Grid will be digging up the footway in Radbrook Road from Lady Herbert Way to the junction with Ridgebourne Road.

And while they are doing that temporary traffic lights will be in place.

But Shropshire Council says a "traffic management operative" will be there at morning and evening rush hours to adjust the timing of the lights.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "National Grid will be installing new high voltage cable on Radbrook Road, Shrewsbury from March 4 to April 5.

"The work will see excavations within the footway adjacent to Lady Herbert Way, with work then progressing along Radbrook Road to the junction with Ridgebourne Road.

"Temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the work, with a traffic management operative on site from 7.30am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 6.30pm, to monitor and react to any traffic delays by adjusting the timings on the signals."