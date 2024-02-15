Church's lunch time concerts plan for March

St Chad's in Shrewsbury hosts the popular concerts and March 1 will see a violin recital from Shrewsbury School's Head of Strings, David Joyce.

He will be accompanied by former Director of Keyboard Studies at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Richard Silk.

Their programme features music by Handel, Mozart and Grieg.

March 8 will see an organ recital by David Thomas, including a transcription of Rachmaninov’s famous Prelude in C sharp minor.

March 15 will see St Chad’s host student soprano Abigail Baylis from the Birmingham Royal Conservatoire.

On March 22 the venue will host students from Chethams’ School of Music in Manchester.

Concert Director Richard Walker said: "Concerts in the Round at Shrewsbury’s Civic Church – St Chad’s – have made an excellent start this year with audiences already in three figures. They continue almost weekly for the rest of the year – but please note there is no concert on Good Friday – March 29.

Concerts begin at 12.30pm, lasting 40 minutes and feature a wide range of music.

A light lunch is served after each concert in the church hall.

Full listings, including programmes of forthcoming concerts, can be found at www.stchadschurchshrewsbury.com.