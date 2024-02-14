Shrewsbury man who kept driving while disqualified is jailed for repeatedly ignoring road bans
A 62-year-old Shrewsbury man has been sent to prison for 20 weeks for persistently ignoring court orders over driving offences.
By David Tooley
Michael Tandy, of Murivance, was spotted driving while disqualified twice last Saturday and Sunday and appeared on Monday at Kidderminster Magistrates Court where he was sentenced.
The magistrates were told that Tandy had been handed a suspended sentence for two previous convictions of driving while disqualified. They decided to activate that sentence and impose the immediate four-week prison sentence.