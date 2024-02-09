Man taken to hospital after breathing in smoke during Shrewsbury house fire

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled three fire appliances to Avondale Drive shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a fire at a private address on Avondale Drive at 5.14pm on Wednesday.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 17:08 on Wednesday, 7 February, 2024, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as house fire persons reported in Shrewsbury."

SFRS confirmed that one male casualty was rescued by the fire service.

The crews used one hose reel jet, one covering jet and breaking in equipment to deal with the incident.

They sent their incident stop message at 5.44pm.