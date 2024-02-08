See the flashing Shrewsbury street light that's kept residents awake at night since September
Fed-up residents have said a broken street light has been keeping them awake for the last four months - and the council can't seem to be able to fix it.
The street light on Worrow Drive, in the Bicton Heath area of Shrewsbury, began flashing on and off last September, residents on the road say.
While the council has sent engineers to fix the faulty lamppost, the light continues to flash, which is playing havoc with the sleep patterns of residents on the street.