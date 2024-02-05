Entries open for popular village fun-run

The 10K, 5K, and one mile fun run is taking place on Sunday, April 21, at Myddle Primary School.

The country race has been held annually since 2012 as a fundraiser for the school and has become a popular running event in North Shropshire.

Last year more than 300 people took part and £2,808.70 was raised for the school’s PTA.

Myddle Primary School PTA member, Rebecca Sparks, has taken the role of Race Director for the 2024 event.

She said: “Entries for the 10K, 5K and 1 mile fun run are now open, so get signed up. People love our multi-terrain country run, which goes across fields and through woodland, and has a brilliant community atmosphere. It’s very relaxed so there’s no pressure to run the whole way – if you want to run, jog, walk or crawl it, that’s fine!"

Everyone who completes their race is awarded a medal.

Rebecca added: “The fun run is a great way for younger or less confident runners to get involved too, and fancy dress is encouraged.

“We’d love to hear from any local businesses who want to get behind the event with sponsorship, which makes the event possible. It is purely volunteer-powered by members of the PTA, parents, and locals, so all support is very welcome.”

The race was started by locals Rachel Smith and Val Everall as a way for the school’s PTA to raise funds for school supplies.

It has since become the key fundraiser for the school’s PTA.

Mr Glover, the school’s deputy headteacher, said: “We’re very grateful to the hardworking members of our PTA who have grown this event from a fancy dress fun run into a well-attended 10k, 5k, and one mile run with a big following. There’s a great atmosphere on the day, with a mix of abilities taking part, including some of our youngest pupils taking on the one mile fun run. We hope to see the local community all there taking part or cheering on the runners on the day.”

The race is taking place at 10.30am on Sunday, April 21, and there will be refreshments for sale.

To sign up to take part visit myddlemuddle.co.uk. The entry fee is discounted for people who sign up in advance.