'Extraordinary' Attingham treasure celebrated in National Trust magazine

The Spring Edition of the publication includes a double page focusing on the stunning Grand Staircase at Attingham Park.

Built in 1805 the cantilevered staircase is covered by a spectacular ceiling featuring thousands of tiles.

The magazine, which is available to all National Trust members, celebrates the "magnificence and intricacy" of the ceiling.

It details how the dome above the staircase is lined with 11,555 tiles, made of plaster and individually cast in 12 different sized moulds shaped like fish scales.

Derw Thomas, collections and house manager at Attingham Park, said the staircase was "extraordinary" and deserving of the spotlight.

Derw Thomas, collections and house manager at Attingham Park, displaying the magazine article in front of its spectacular subject.

He said: "The most significant thing, the thing that is most special and unusual is it is built on the shape of a drum.

"It is not a straight staircase or an angled staircase like most staircases you see in this kind of property.

"It is built around a circle with a sort of central first sweeping part then dividing into two, going into the different wings of the house."

He added: "It was designed by John Nash who also designed theatrical buildings like the Brighton pavilion and it has a real sense of theatre in here, and it is this vibrant colour and with gilding and the best marketry and wood work so it is all brought together in a really theatrical way."