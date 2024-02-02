Emergency services called after five-vehicle crash on A5 near Shrewsbury
Three fire engines were called to Shrewsbury after five vehicles were involved in a collision on the A5 on Friday.
Published
Last updated
The incident eastbound on the Edgebold to Bayston Hill stretch of the A5 occurred at around 5.26pm Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.
It involved saloon car, three light goods vehicles and one heavy goods vehicle were involved in the incident.
A spokesperson said nobody was trapped in their vehicles upon arrival of the fire crews, but the ambulance service and police were in attendance.
West Midlands Ambulance and West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.