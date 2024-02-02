'Council must keep promise on two pools' says Shrewsbury councillor

Sundorne Labour councillor Kevin Pardy backed a motion at Shrewsbury Town Council this week aiming to preserve swimming facilities at the Quarry in Shrewsbury town centre, with concerns raised by Shropshire Council’s plan to move forward with a scheme for Sundorne’s Shrewsbury Sports Village (SSV), which some county councillors described as a “death knell” for the Quarry site.

Shropshire Council says no decision has been taken on the future of the Quarry pool, and says it will assess options for the site once the Sundorne scheme is underway. A move by the council’s cabinet to launch an eight-week consultation on the proposed development at the SSV will be debated next week.

Councillor Pardy says money must now be found to honour commitments made by Shropshire Council in 2020 to redevelop both sites, which it now says are “unaffordable”.

“The 10 years I’ve been a councillor and this topic has come up, I’ve always supported a Quarry pool," he said.

“I’m fully for it – we should be fighting for the pool in the Quarry but not at the expense of Sundorne now. They’ve made that decision, let’s stick to it and let’s fight for the one in the Quarry now.

“I’ve always supported it to the detriment of having one in Sundorne, simply because of the difficulties of people getting to Sundorne. It’s much easier to get to [The Quarry].

“Over the past 10 years we’ve had ‘it’s going to be at Sundorne’, then ‘no, it’s going to be at the quarry’ and then [Shropshire Council Leader] Lezley Picton came in and said it’s going to be both.

“I welcome the Sundorne pool, but the pool is designed for serious swimmers, although there are some facilties for youngsters. The Quarry pool is ideal for providing fun and leisure for youngsters.”

In January, Shropshire Council’s cabinet voted to press ahead with the public consultation for plans at Shrewsbury Sports Village, but Labour and Liberal Democrat groups on the council requested the decision be called in, believing the decision was prejudicial against the Quarry site.

A report presented to the cabinet last month said the council believed the Sundorne scheme would be a “significant investment in health, wellbeing and fitness provision for Shrewsbury and the surrounding area”,

“The previous decision made in December 2020 to develop a dual split site proposal, with new pools being developed at both the Quarry and SSV, is currently unaffordable and development of SSV needs to be prioritised,” it said.

“…No decision regarding the future of the Quarry facility has been made. The Council will look at future options for the Quarry site once the SSV project is sufficiently advanced, which would be subject to a separate consultation in due course.”

The decision will be debated by Shropshire Council’s economy and environment scrutiny committee on Friday, February 9.