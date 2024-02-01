Retired Shrewsbury carpenter died of brain haemorrhage after falling down stairs at home

Albert Ernest Jones, aged 86, died at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury last Friday, January 26 after the incident.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told Mr Jones was a retired carpenter who lived with his wife Margaret in Canon Street in the Cherry Orchard area of town.

He suffered an unwitnessed fall down the stairs. His wife quickly tended to him and called for an ambulance.

Mr Jones was taken to hospital where he was given a CT scan, which discovered a subarachnoid haemorrhage. It was decided to "conservatively" manage Mr Jones and he later died at the hospice. His body was identified by routine hospital identification.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.