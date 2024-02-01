Half term 'ninja warrior' clubs to take place

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, will be running Ninja Warrior-themed clubs at seven county primary schools between February 12 and 16.

Designed for children aged between four and 11, the clubs take place in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School.

They will also be offered in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as Pontesbury Primary School.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: "February half-term is renowned as being one of our busiest and most popular weeks of the year.

"The Ninja Warrior theme, inspired by the television programme, is such a popular one with the children, so it’s going to be a brilliant week with obstacle courses, orienteering and team building tasks.

"Points will be awarded throughout the week for different challenges with a trophy presented at the end to the Crossbar Ninja champion at all of the clubs.

"We will be running our Crossbar nerf gun activities and inflatable shootouts, as well as other alternative sports to provide a unique experience from Monday through to Friday.”

All seven of the Crossbar clubs take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £17.50 each day to attend.

Places can be booked at crossbarcoaching.schoolipal.co.uk and more information is available from 01952 677965 or by e-mailing admin@thecrossbargroup.co.uk