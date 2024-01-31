Shrewsbury Riverside - Plea to salvage 17th century town walls and avoid repeating 'abysmal' choices of the past

Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre closes to the public next Monday, February 5 so preparation work can take place for its demolition, as major redevelopment plans for the area gather pace.

Now Shrewsbury Civic Society (SCS) has called for in-depth archaeological and conservation work to be done to salvage part of the town's historic defensive walls - after other similar structures were "treated abysmally" in other major building projects like the Pride Hill Shopping Centre and Theatre Severn.

"SCS does have a serious concern about the proposals which we see as an avoidable lost opportunity if not included within this scheme," said Michael Dinneen on behalf of the group.