Shrewsbury Riverside - Plea to salvage 17th century town walls and avoid repeating 'abysmal' choices of the past
A plea has been made to salvage Shrewsbury's historic walls when bulldozers move in to make way for an ambitious riverside park.
Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre closes to the public next Monday, February 5 so preparation work can take place for its demolition, as major redevelopment plans for the area gather pace.
Now Shrewsbury Civic Society (SCS) has called for in-depth archaeological and conservation work to be done to salvage part of the town's historic defensive walls - after other similar structures were "treated abysmally" in other major building projects like the Pride Hill Shopping Centre and Theatre Severn.
"SCS does have a serious concern about the proposals which we see as an avoidable lost opportunity if not included within this scheme," said Michael Dinneen on behalf of the group.