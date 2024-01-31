Owners of XL Bully dogs have until noon today to apply for Certificate of Exemption

Police have warned that from midnight tonight it will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless it has a valid Certificate of Exemption.

The first stage of the XL Bully ban came into force on December 31 meaning the breed was added to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

This means it is now an offence to:

❗ sell an XL Bully dog

❗ abandon an XL Bully dog or let it stray

❗ give away an XL Bully dog

❗ breed from an XL Bully dog

❗ have an XL Bully in public without a lead or muzzle

Since December 31, you can legally have your XL Bully in public provided that:

🔹 a muzzle is securely fitted, sufficient to prevent your dog from biting any person, and

🔹 the dog is on a lead being held securely by a person no less than sixteen years of age

If you’re unsure and believe your dog is an XL Bully, the police advice is to apply for a certificate as a matter of urgency. You must complete your registration by 12pm on 31 January 31.

💻 Apply for a certificate to keep an XL Bully - Apply for a Certificate of Exemption to keep an XL Bully dog

ℹ️ Find out more about the ban -

ℹ️ Check if a dog is an XL Bully -