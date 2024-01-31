Getting down and dirty raising money for charities

The team took part in the Shropshire Mud Run 5k and money raised benefits Wrexham-based Y Bont, the only dedicated pregnancy decisions and pregnancy support service in North Wales.

Y Bont is one of two charities Lanyon Bowdler has chosen to support for a year from October 2023 - the second is Shropshire ME Group, and a number of fundraising activities are planned during the coming months.

Laura Weir, of Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices across Shropshire and in North Wales, said: “The mud run was a great day out for the team and we were delighted to raise £1,000 for Y Bont in the process.

“Lanyon Bowdler is proud of a record committed to supporting charities whenever possible and Y Bont is a particularly deserving cause that is doing an amazing job across North Wales and Chester.

“The charity supports families that have suffered fertility issues, miscarriages, stillbirths and neonatal deaths. It is a wonderful resource for families that offers free counselling programmes and a safe space for families to talk and grieve and plan for the future.

“It is the only dedicated pregnancy decisions and pregnancy loss support service in North Wales and has a vision to enable and equip people to make an informed decision about a pregnancy without fear, pressure or judgement.

“Lanyon Bowdler represents a large number of families who have sadly lost babies and we know how important these organisations are. Despite their importance, there are very few resources like this in Wales and so it is even more crucial that Y Bont is supported.

“Charities are experiencing challenging times right now and are having to compete for the much-needed funding that allows them to continue with their vital work which is making such a major difference to the lives of people who need help.

“Lanyon Bowdler is committed to playing a role in the communities we serve and part of this includes our charitable involvement, and we are fortunate to have team members who wholeheartedly support these efforts for the benefit of organisations like Y Bont.”

For more about Y Bont, go online to ybont.org.uk.