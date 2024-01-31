Council could stump up for cricket sessions for asylum seekers with slice of £10,000 taxpayer cash

Shrewsbury Town Council will decide on nearly £10,000 worth of grant funding applications next week, including one for an exhibition on the larger-than-life town crier, Martin Wood.

The authority's finance and general purposes committee will run the rule over eight applications at a meeting next Monday, February 5.

Cricket Shropshire's board have applied for £550 for six weeks of indoor cricket sessions for asylum seekers.

Shrewsbury Ark, the town's main homeless charity, has requested £1,000 towards the hire of a minibus to ferry users between Shrewsbury and Telford for "sport work" sessions.

Shrewsbury Summer Season Ltd has put in for £880, to be put towards an exhibition celebrating Mr Wood's 40 years as town crier.

The biggest applications, both for £2,000, came from the Community Council of Shropshire and MakeSpace Arts & Well-Being CIC Ltd.

The former is looking for money to support Shrewsbury’s elderly (Dementia Care and Share Group) and Musketeers & Maidens physical disability group, providing tailored sessions, fostering community and .improving wellbeing.

The latter wants to refurbish its pedestrian street entrance for the English Bridge Workshop.

Shropshire Youth Association is looking for £1,290 to rebuild its "All Together" outside area, while Shrewsbury and Oswestry Crucial Crew is looking for £1,000 in funding to put towards its 2024 event.

Foodbank Plus (Barnabas Community Projects) has also applied for £1,000 to purchase and distribute essential cooking and low cost heating items to those in financial need.

Decisions will be made on the grants at the meeting, which takes place at Shrewsbury Town Council's Livesey House HQ in the town centre from 6pm.