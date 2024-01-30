Watch: Fundraiser ready to pass £20,000 mark with charity event in his mum's memory

Chords Crush Cancer was set up in 2016 by Mark Fielden of Shrewsbury to raise money for Lingen Davies.

The cancer charity had cared for his mum, Margaret, while she had breast cancer.

Since it started the event has raised more than £19,000 for the charity, with Mark hoping this year's event will push it past the £20,000 mark.

It will take place at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury at 7pm on Saturday, featuring three live bands, a caricaturist, a magician, a raffle with 50 prizes, as well as an auction with 10 lots – some of which are billed as "truly special" by Mark.

They include a Shrewsbury Town shirt signed by Chey Dunkley – with his image hand painted onto it.

Other items are a Liverpool shirt signed by the Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, a family ticket to Shrewsbury Folk Festival, and an Eric Bristow and Bobby George signed darts print.

The event will also mark the official launch of Mark's book, ‘Memories of Margaret’, which tells the story of his fundraising journey in memory of his mother.

Chords Crush Cancer fundraiser Mark Fielden is looking forward to this weekend's event at the Inn on the Green.

Mark said his inspiration throughout the fundraising had been to raise as much as possible for the charity which helped his mother.

He said: "From when mum was diagnosed with cancer, which was back in 2015, she was looked after and her treatment plan was from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, so I wanted to give something back to support them so I started the event.

"The reason I started the event I did was a few friends are musicians so I got a few together and put on an event and it was supposed to be just one night, but people said they had liked it so much that we had to do it again, and it has grown so the pub is packed and we are on the verge of raising £20,000 which is amazing. It will be a very proud moment to go past that barrier."

He added: "I ultimately want to give comfort to people suffering with cancer and hope to those families affected and to try and inspire the next generation of fundraisers because I am just a regular guy from Shrewsbury and I have gone on this huge journey to support Lingen Davies who looked after my mum and without them she would not have had the comfort she had, and I feel it is so great to give something back to them and the community."

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, thanks Mark for his support.

She said: "We are delighted for Mark and the whole Chords Crush Cancer team on the publication of this book. Mark has been a phenomenal fundraiser for Lingen Davies over the years and raising over £19,000 in memory of his Mum Margaret is such an incredible legacy to pass on. We eagerly await this year's event on 3rd February and know Mark will easily smash his £20,000 target.

"On behalf of everyone at Lingen Davies who will benefit from this fundraising I would like to say a very heartfelt thank you. We cannot fund the services and support for patients – both those going through cancer and living beyond – without the support of our wider community and fundraisers like Mark going above and beyond for others.

"Mark's efforts and Margaret's legacy will help our work ensuring local people have access to the best cancer services locally."