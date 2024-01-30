Proposed Shrewsbury bedsits would 'be like barrack rooms' as planning permission refused

Planning officers at Shropshire Council said the proposed HMO, house of multiple occupation, on the first floor of 11 Castle Street, Shrewsbury, above Mother Hubbard’s chip shop, did not have enough suitable windows and that noise and smells from the restaurant downstairs would create “undesirable living conditions” for the occupants.

The plan by developer Cuzzi’s Property Ltd would have seen disused first floor restaurant floor space converted into six bedsit flats with a communal kitchen.

Shrewsbury Civic Society had objected to the application, describing the proposed bedsits as “barrack-rooms”, while Shrewsbury Town Council had concerns that the flats were too small – however the flats shown on the proposal did meet Shropshire Council’s minimum standards.