Fire crew scrambled to a 'blaze in the open' in Shrewsbury
Fire fighters were scrambled to tackle a blaze in a container housing a generator this afternoon .
By David Tooley
Published
Two fire appliances were sent from Shrewsbury to Lambourn Drive in the town with an operations officer at 1.19pm following reports of a fire in the open.
Fire crews spent more than an hour at the scene before sending their incident stop message at 2.38pm.
They used four sets of breathing kit, two hose reel jets, one covering jet, a thermal camera and specialist equipment to deal with the incident.