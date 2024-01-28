Pensioner died after breaking arm and leg when tripping over his dog

Barry Wood, aged 72, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after a cardiac arrest following the incident.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told Mr Wood had a defibrillator fitted after a previous cardiac arrest in 2017, and several other health issues.

He was admitted to the hospital on January 16 this year after the fall, in which he fractured his thigh bone and the humerus bone in his arm.

While in hospital he reported feeling chest pain before going into cardiac arrest. He died on January 18.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a narrative conclusion of "natural causes, contributed to by a fall".