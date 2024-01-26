'Bold and brave' proposals to shape Shrewsbury launched

An eight-week consultation on proposals for the Shrewsbury Movement Strategy got under-way with a launch event at St Mary’s Church, with elements of the planned scheme on display for members of the public to view.

The strategy aims to reduce traffic levels in the town by preventing through traffic with the creation of closed traffic “loops”, and creating more pedestrian and cycle friendly spaces. Other eye-catching elements of the plans have included a potential new “parkway” railway station outside the town centre, and a water-taxi service on the River Severn.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for Transport said the working strategy being presented to the public would be developed based on feedback received during the consultation.

“It’s not the definitive end product but it’s put us in a good place that we can go out to consultation and get the opinions of the people of Shrewsbury and wider Shropshire and visitors who come to Shrewsbury to see what they would like and expect from the town,” he said.

“It’s no secret that there’s 10,000 cars a day go down Smithfield Road, and at least 50% of them don’t need to, they’re not bringing any economic value to the town and that’s the sort of thing we want to avoid.

“We’re not saying ‘we don’t want cars in the town’, some people will obviously still need to service the shops and businesses, we still need disabled access.”

Shrewsbury Town Council leader Councillor Alan Mosley said the weekend trial closure of the High Street and Wyle Cop had proved that pedestrianisation schemes could work in Shrewsbury town centre.

“One or two present today will remember the debate about the pedestrianisation of Pride Hill, massive opposition to that but who on earth would imagine traffic going up and down Pride Hill now?” he said.

“What we’re trying to do now is extend that principle to the whole of the town and make it a better place to live, work, to do business and to visit. ”

Seb Slater from Shrewsbury Business Improvement District(BID) said he was “really delighted” to see the strategy in the public domain, which he said was a “bold and brave” set of proposals.

“For the BID the starting point always has to be the economy, and we ask that question of our members, will these proposals make the town’s businesses more successful? It’s fair to say Shrewsbury is a wonderful place already but it can be so much more,” he said.

“Town centres are changing and have been for some time and we believe we’ve got to get ahead of that change and shape it to make the most of our town.”