Video: Shrewsbury's crumbling Lord Hill Column to be assessed after high winds of Storm Jocelyn

Metal barriers have been surrounding the 40ft column the statue stands on for around three weeks to protect the public from any falling debris.

Shropshire Council staff were out this morning after strong winds last night. Wind speeds of up to 97mph were recorded in some parts of the country.

The authority is arranging an inspection of the statue to determine its condition and if any repair work is needed. The safety measures will remain in place until further notice. It is expected the council will be sending a drone up to look at the condition of the statue.

Councillor Dean Carroll, the authority's cabinet member for housing and assets, said recently: “Lord Hill famously fought in a number of battles, but his biggest enemy is undoubtedly the weather – especially heavy rain, frost and wind.

Shrewsbury's Lord Hill Column is crumbling and the cordon has been extended to protect the public

“The historic monument is maintained on a regular basis by us, but unfortunately the recent bad weather has not been kind to the fragile statue.