Shrewsbury charity to call it a day after 20 years of support

North Shrewsbury Friendly Neighbours is closing its doors at the end of March due to a lack of funding, and its chairman has praised staff and volunteers for their dedication to the local community.

Chairperson of the charity and local councillor, Alan Mosley, said North Shrewsbury Friendly Neighbours had supported around 10,000 people over the past two decades.

“We are immensely proud of the work the charity has done to support people who have needed some company or help with daily tasks like shopping or applying for benefits,” he said.

“I would like to thank all of the volunteers who have dedicated their time to such a worthwhile cause, and our team of staff who have worked tirelessly to keep the charity going since it was formed in 2002.

“It’s a sad fact that council funding has dwindled and external funding is so competitive nowadays, that we have reached a point where it is just impossible to continue.

“Coupled with some of our key team members taking a well-earned retirement it seems the right decision to call it a day.

“Volunteers have been involved in our decision and current clients have been informed. Crucially, we are ensuring that everyone is offered ongoing support from other organisations so no-one will be left on their own.”

Julie Thomas, manager of North Shrewsbury Friendly Neighbours, said it had been a difficult decision to close the charity.

“We are really disappointed to have to close down, but we just don’t have the funding to carry on,” she said.

“I am proud to have been part of such a wonderful team of people who all worked so hard to help those in our community who needed us.

“For some of our clients, the visit from their Friendly Neighbour was the highlight of their day and it’s sad to think that we can’t carry on providing that support.

“But it’s important to say that we have been in contact with all of our clients to make sure they can be helped by other organisations in the future – and we will still be here in Castlefields until the end of March if anyone has any questions.”

For more information or advice, contact North Shrewsbury Friendly Neighbours on 01743 235505, visit the website at www.nsfn.org.uk or e-mail juliethomas@nsfn.org.uk.