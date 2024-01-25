Care home residents get a creepy crawly surprise

The residents of Mount House and Severn View care home were treated to a visit by Simon Airey of Corner Exotics, who brought in a selection of his animals.

Among the guests to the in Frankwell care home were tortoises, snakes and even scorpions that many of the residents were invited to handle.

Rachel Gratton who organises community engagement at Mount House said the residents had an "amazing time".

She added: "Simon brought all his amazing animals, from snakes to scorpions there were so many different species in the home and we were excited to have little explorers join us for an amazing animal experience.

"We have even had one of the families tell us how shocked they were at seeing pictures of their mum holding snake as she 'doesn't like snakes'.

"But they all had an amazing time. The joy on everyone’s face was so lovely to see and we can’t wait for Simon to return.

"All of our residents and staff were so brave holding all of the different animals."