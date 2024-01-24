Singing student nurses to perform in daytime concert

The Student Nurse Choir, accompanied by Jen O'Hare from Making Maestros, will be performing at Saint Mary's Church, Dogpole, Shrewsbury on Shrewsbury on January 30.

The 11am concert is open to all and will include refreshments and choir members say, bright smiles and a good sing song.

One of the singers, Ciara Medlicott, said: "We are a group of first-year student nurses of all ages and backgrounds at the University Centre Shrewsbury, expanding our knowledge and understanding of the subject creative health, which is our first practice placement experience.

"As a new generation of future nurses, it is important to keep up to date with the changing world and as we know, health and social care is a rapidly adapting field.

"Our aim is to support people holistically, treating people with mental or physical health issues as a whole, rather than with medication alone."

Ciara said the students were studying complimentary therapies such as aromatherapy, reflexology and art therapy to calm the mind and relax the body.

"One form of complimentary therapy we have studied in more detail is music therapy. With the help of Jen O’Hare from Making Maestros and our lecturer in practice learning, Beccy Hewins, we have formed a choir of student nurses, each with unique and individual voices to deliver a performance representing our hard work for the public to enjoy. Everyone is welcome to join, with refreshments provided by us. We hope to see you there."