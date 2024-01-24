Shrewsbury parking charges - Hikes will damage economy says leader as calls to halt changes step up

Shropshire Council voted through a raft of changes to charges at some of its car parks, including getting rid of free evening and Sunday parking. The cash-strapped authority hopes to claw back £1.7 million through the increased charges, as well as "change behaviour" by getting people to use other forms of transport.

Shrewsbury Town Council leader Alan Mosley has said the changes will have a "profound and serious" impact on the town's economy, and criticised Shropshire Council over its "lack of meaningful engagement".

He will table a motion next week, which implores the council to halt the current plans for changes to evening and Sunday car parking arrangements and where increases in charges are above the current rate of inflation.

In the motion Mr Mosley said: "Shrewsbury Town Council has great concerns about the recently announced car parking charge increases and changes to the evening and Sunday charging policy. We therefore call upon Shropshire Council to recognise the serious issues for residents, workers, businesses and visitors.