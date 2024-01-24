Free tree giveaway cancelled after stocks stripped on day one

Hundreds of 'unwanted' trees were being given away as part of an initiative run by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

Three collection days were planned, but the last two had to be cancelled after the nursery ran out of trees to give away.

The initiative allowed people with ‘unwanted’ trees to donate them to the Shrewsbury Town Council nursery at Weeping Cross, where they were tended and cared for before being given away under the Trees Outside of Woodland project.

The nursery gave away 370 trees on the first collection day, having already given away 80 trees previously. A selection of trees was available, including oaks, silver birches and bird cherries

Nick Rowles, Shropshire Council’s Trees Outside of Woodland officer, said: “We had planned three sessions for people to be able to claim trees and for others to donate their unwanted ones, but the demand outstripped supply and all our stock was claimed on day one.

“We are sorry to disappoint people who had planned to come along this Saturday and next Tuesday, but we are also delighted the initiative has been such a success.”

Some new dates in February 2024 will be announced shortly for people to drop off their unwanted trees to be recycled next year.