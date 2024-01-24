Engineers working to restore power to homes after cut during Storm Jocelyn

Engineers quickly restored power to the majority of customers in an area in Berwick, bounded by the River Severn and Berwick Road after the fault was detected at about 9pm on Tuesday .

Customers have been told that there is currently a fault on the overhead network and their supply may go off and on while they work hard to resolve it.

Remaining customers are anticipated to have their power restored by 11am.

The National Grid website is updated with the latest information.