Shrewsbury hero honoured for saving man who had been in River Severn for an hour

Shrewsbury man, Ben Talbot, had been expecting a quiet walk home along the riverbank after a night out.

Instead, he found himself at the centre of a life-and-death battle to save a man who had fallen into the river and was in imminent danger of drowning.

Now he has been hailed a life-saving hero and awarded a top national honour for his actions.

The incident happened in the early hours of March 12 last year.

As he was walking along the towpath by the river Mr Talbot heard shouts for help coming from the water.

When he went to investigate he saw the man who had fallen into the river by accident who was struggling to get out.

He had been in the water for just over an hour.