It's never too early to plan for Christmas – Bryan and Tina offer their thanks as they begin planning for NEXT December's fundraiser

Bryan Williams and his wife Tina have been putting on a display of spectacular festive illuminations every December for the past 18 years.

Every year Bryan, 75, covers their Shawbury home and garden with Christmas lights to raise money for Hope House.

The fundraising was initially launched to thank the charity which provided support for his grandson Nathan Jarvis.

Nathan sadly died four years ago at the age of 22 and Mr Williams vowed to continue the fundraising for Hope House in his grandson's memory, and to help other families needing the same support.

December's efforts raised £550, which is added to more than £60,000 the family have donated over the years.

Mr Williams offered thanks to all those who had made donations, including Dave Hanson from Hanson's Garage, Shawbury Joggers, and Shawbury Football Club's Sunday team, who all made substantial contributions.

Mr Williams said the family continued to be thankful for all the donations.

He said: "We have had little kids come and give us their pocket money – 50p or whatever. It is really nice, it all helps, every pound helps."

He added: "It is not going to help Nathan now but it is going to help another family with another child in the same position we were in.

"That means a lot to us. I will keep doing it until I am too old to climb the ladder to get to the roof – and then I will do it on the lawn but I might have to get someone else to climb the ladder."

Mr Williams spent a fortnight taking the display down but he has already started work on the 2024 edition, proving it is never too early to start thinking about Christmas.

He said: "They are all down and back in the shed. It took about a fortnight, but it's a lot easier coming down than going up. The shed is getting a bit weather-beaten though I am in the process of building a new one to fit them in."

He added: "I have also been and bought another 10 new lights for this year."