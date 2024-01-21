Andy Goff, who has decades of worldwide experience in teaching, technology in education and media training in schools, is pushing for a more personal approach tailored to individual student’s interests.

Shrewsbury-based Andy has been leading on the development of a system to link county teenagers with employers and has seen a change in attitude among business owners, but is also hoping an Ofsted report released in October will now trigger greater change.

Andy’s system of Career Cards, which are placed in schools and business venues, gives students a true insight into a range of jobs, professions and careers and puts them directly in touch with someone doing the job here in Shropshire – which is just what Ofsted has called for.

He said: “I am hoping for and expecting career advice in schools to radically change for the better. We need to drastically improve how young people in Shropshire and across the whole of the UK are informed about the possible careers they could have and how they go about doing that.

“Over the past year I have seen business owners shift their attitude towards things like work experience and nurturing the next generation of talent. People now realise the importance of this and are willing to invest in making a difference and ensuring there is not a skills gap for their industry in years to come.

“The development of Career Cards and this change in attitude has already brought about some change here in Shropshire, but I expect this year to see even more positive change which will benefit teenagers and industries alike,” he added.

“An Ofsted report released in October called for provision to be more tailored to individual pupils and more connected with industry professionals.

“That is exactly what Career Cards does and I am hoping we are now at a perfect mixing pot of changes in all areas to kickstart real change.”

Andy, who spent 12 years as a teacher and 19 years leading educational businesses and initiatives, including for Sony PlayStation, Oxford University Press and Toshiba, launched Career Cards last year.

The cards are now active in schools across Shropshire and feature more than 100 businesses.

Each card has details of a role, information about local employers and a scannable QR code to take the pupil to videos on the Career Cards’ website, recorded by that employer, to find out more.

If you would like to connect and promote your business with the younger generations in schools and their families visit www.career.cards/ or email Andy Goff on andrew.goff@io.uk.com to find out more.