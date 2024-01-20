Shrewsbury couple take on flood-prone pub - and are ready for it after working day and night
A Shrewsbury couple have taken on the challenge of running a town pub that is prone to flooding, and are more than up for it.
The Seven Stars at Old Coleham was inundated by rising waters only a few short weeks ago, but married couple Alex and Amanda Anderson-Bradley say they are ready.
They've been opening their doors to locals in advance of Saturday's launch event when they hope another kind of flood - customers - will be swamping the bar.
Alex, 42, said: "I was born and bred in Shrewsbury and I used to drink at the Seven Stars, so we know that it floods."
But when he and Amanda, 32, saw that the owner of the pub was looking for someone to run it, they jumped at the chance. And they have been sweating away from early in the morning to late at night to make the place spick and span.