Shrewsbury couple take on flood-prone pub - and are ready for it after working day and night

The Seven Stars at Old Coleham was inundated by rising waters only a few short weeks ago, but married couple Alex and Amanda Anderson-Bradley say they are ready.

They've been opening their doors to locals in advance of Saturday's launch event when they hope another kind of flood - customers - will be swamping the bar.

Alex, 42, said: "I was born and bred in Shrewsbury and I used to drink at the Seven Stars, so we know that it floods."

The Seven Stars pub is located in Old Coleham

But when he and Amanda, 32, saw that the owner of the pub was looking for someone to run it, they jumped at the chance. And they have been sweating away from early in the morning to late at night to make the place spick and span.