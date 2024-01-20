Firefighters deal with oil leak at village home

The incident happened at Lawley, Longnor, near Shrewsbury last night.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 10.52 on Friday, January 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as fuel leak/spillage in Longnor, Shrewsbury.

"Fuel leak from central heating oil tank, crews have used environment pack."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Church Stretton.