Firefighters deal with oil leak at village home

Fire crews were called out to help clean up an oil leak from a home's central heating system.

By Nick Humphreys
The incident happened at Lawley, Longnor, near Shrewsbury last night.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 10.52 on Friday, January 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as fuel leak/spillage in Longnor, Shrewsbury.

"Fuel leak from central heating oil tank, crews have used environment pack."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Church Stretton.

