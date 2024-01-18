Dangerous driving arrest made after after crash closes A5 near Shrewsbury

The A5 near Montford Bridge was closed by police on Thursday after a collision.

Following the collision, which occurred at around 4pm, police said one person had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Police, fire and ambulance services were on the scene, which caused traffic to build up in both directions.

At around 4.30pm, traffic was queuing in both directions towards Felton Butler Roundabout and beyond the Churncote Roundabout with Welshpool Road at Bicton Heath.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two of their vehicles had been dispatched to the scene from Shrewsbury station, after receiving a call at around 4.09pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.