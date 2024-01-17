Retired Royal Navy man, 87, died of lung cancer after asbestos exposure

Sidney Kennerley, aged 87, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on January 10 this year after being admitted four days earlier with lung cancer and pneumonia.

An inquest into his death was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, and was told that Mr Kennerley, who was born in Manchester but lived in Shrewsbury, worked as a plumber for the Royal Navy, before continuing his plumbing career in civilian life in the Cheshire area.

He remembered being exposed to asbestos without protective equipment during his career.

Mr Kennerley was admitted to hospital on January 6 and his condition deteriorated over the following days before he died on January 10.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of industrial disease.