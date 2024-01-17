Patient wins £130,000 after botched appendix operation at Shrewsbury hospital

The patient, identified only as 'Richard' has developed lifelong bowel issues since the 2018 procedure, after a surgeon at the hospital removed some fatty tissue from his bowel instead of the appendix.

Richard, who is from London, has now been awarded compensation following a clinical negligence claim against The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

He said the settlement, secured by lawyers Leigh Day solicitors was a "huge relief".

Richard was 24 when he was admitted to the RSH on September 20, 2018 with acute abdominal pain.

It was considered that he was suffering from acute appendicitis and the following day, he was taken to the operating theatre for a laparoscopic appendectomy, a type of surgery to remove the appendix.

The surgeon undertook the procedure on September 21, but failed to identify the appendix, and instead removed a piece of fatty tissue. He also damaged blood vessels supplying sections of the small bowel.

Following the botched operation, Richard was readmitted to hospital and had to have a large part of his bowel removed.

The procedure has left him with severe "bile salt malabsorption", which is a long-term gastrointestinal disease for which there is no cure, and he will remain on medication to manage his symptoms for life.

The trust has now admitted breach of duty in failing to remove Richard’s appendix during the first operation and apologised for the “substandard care he received in respect of the laparoscopic appendectomy and the failure to remove the appendix as planned”.

However, it did not accept the patient's bowel issues were caused by its failings.

Richard said: "I will live with severe bile acid malabsorption for the rest of my life.

"I’m grateful to Kriya and Leigh Day for their support and efforts in achieving this settlement, and it is a huge relief for this process to have arrived at a positive conclusion.

"This settlement feels like it will go some way to helping me manage my condition going forward, and towards a recognition of the mistakes made in my care at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

SaTH medical director, Dr John Jones apologised on behalf of the trust.

He said: "We acknowledge agreement of the settlement and would like to again offer our sincere apologies for the failings in his care.

"A review into this case has been carried out to learn lessons as we are committed to improving the quality of care that we provide."

Leigh Day solicitor Kriya Hurley, who brought the clinical negligence claim, added: “I am delighted that we have been able to achieve this settlement for our client. I am pleased The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust have confirmed that lessons have been learnt from this incident – patient safety is paramount.

"Richard is a young man who now has a lifelong bowel condition and ongoing difficulties which will impact on all areas of his life. I hope the settlement allows Richard to access the help that he needs in relation to his injuries now and in the future.”