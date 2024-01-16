Survey shows just one per cent of workers agree with council's 'destructive' hike in Shrewsbury parking charges

The survey, carried out by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), was launched in response to Shropshire Council's surprise plans for significant increases in the cost to park in Shrewsbury.

The BID previously expressed "significant concerns" over the plans, and added that the council had only revealed its proposals the day before they were made public, leaving "little room for consultation or discussion".

The survey shows that 95.3 per cent of workers who responded said they 'strongly disagree' with the plans.

Only 1.3 per cent agreed.

The BID has voiced concern that the plans will deter people from visiting Shrewsbury, impacting businesses which are already feeling the pinch from rising costs and the cost of living crisis, while it is also pointed to the effect on workers who need to park in the town – with the cost of a day's parking at Frankwell being increased by 140 per cent, from £4 to £9.60 since 2018.

During the same period inflation has been just 24 per cent.

Under the changes, the hourly fee at Abbey Foregate will go up 67 per cent, and 50 per cent at Frankwell.

The proposals also include introducing charging on Sundays and bank holidays, extending the chargeable hours, and removing the cap of eight hours of charging for some car parks.

Shropshire Council stands to make an extra £1.76 million a year from parking if its cabinet approves the increases at Wednesday's cabinet meeting.

When it announced the plans, it said its ambitions for Shrewsbury were designed to encourage people to park outside the River Loop, or to use other forms of transport to visit the town.

It added that the money raised will pay for maintenance required in car parks across the county.

Seb Slater, the executive director of Shrewsbury BID, has urged the council to think again, and said the BID report had made the concerns over the proposals "very clear".

He said: “Our report highlights the profound implications these increased parking charges could have on the town’s economy.

"The views of businesses, workers and residents in the town are very clear, indicating that these changes will not only affect the livelihood of our workers but also the vibrancy of Shrewsbury as a key destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

"We call on the council to halt the proposed increases and work with local partners on a coordinated approach to transforming movement within the town centre."

Darren Tomkins, owner of Gindifferent, which is based at The Market Hall, said he expected the changes to reduce the number of people visiting the town centre.

He said: “This comes at the worst time for businesses, visitors, residents and workers. With the cost of living still on the rise and yet another season of severe flooding, this decision is really kicking us when we are down.

"With general parking and season tickets going up by two thirds with no other consolation; add on the extended hours of parking restrictions and this will hit hard both the daytime and night time economy in Shrewsbury.

"To be honest, rather than increasing revenue from parking, this will most likely reduce it along with the footfall and trade within the town centre."

The BID report raises a number of concerns, particularly over the standard of park and ride alternatives for both worker and visitors.

It states: "Whilst it could be argued that the proposed changes in car parking pricing incentivises use of park & ride, unfortunately the 20 minute park & ride service is not regular or reliable enough for many people to use – for example, to be on time for work.

"Additionally the park & ride service does not run in the evenings or on Sundays.

"This is very different to towns and cities that have been cited from a car parking costs perspective, such as Chester or Oxford, which have an effective and efficient park & ride service."

The report shows that for workers doing eight hour shifts for four days a week, the monthly parking costs will go up from £76.80 at Abbey Foregate to £128, and from £102 to £153.60 at Frankwell.

A season ticket at Frankwell also increases from £640 to £960, and from £480 to £800 at Abbey Foregate.

The report states: "Many of the staff working in Shrewsbury town centre are in low-wage positions and the costs this increase reflects a significant part of their take-home pay."

The bid report quotes workers affected, with one stating: "My hourly wage has not increased by 67 per cent so to hike the car parking charges to the newly proposed level is financially crippling not only for me as a resident but for all of the town's wonderful workers, visitors and regulars."

The report also highlights the potential impact on shoppers, warning many could stop visiting the town – particularly when the costs are compared to free-to-park retail parks, or the free shipping offered by some online retailers.

It states: "In our survey responses, many customers who regularly use the town centre stated that they would stop coming to town or reduce the frequency of their visits if the proposed price increases were to go ahead."

It adds: "Currently, an adult coming to shop in town and staying three hours will pay £1.80 for parking (in the cheapest car park available at Abbey Foregate). Following the proposed parking charge increases, the same shopper will pay £3 for parking.

"While this may not seem significant, a 67 per cent increase in parking spend during a cost-of-living crisis is likely to discourage many visitors from shopping in the town centre, as voiced by several respondents.

"Many respondents pointed out that there is no charge to park on retail parks, making out-of-town retail estates a more attractive option for shoppers. Online shopping could also be made a more attractive option by increasing parking charges, given the availability of free and fast shipping from many online retailers."

The report also says the charges are counter productive when set against Shropshire Council's own plans to regenerate the Riverside area of the town.

It states: "Shropshire Council has shown their commitment to a vibrant Shrewsbury town centre through the purchase of the shopping centre and the exciting plans for the Riverside development. These increases are incompatible with the future plans, the increases disincentivise investors moving into the shopping centre or new Riverside area."

It adds: “These increases are short sighted and destructive. They are also counter productive, because instead of generating income for the council, over the long term these increases will negatively impact the local economy. Visitors will go elsewhere, hitting the local economy hard."