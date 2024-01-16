Have you got what it takes to be a full time fire fighter?

The service will be opening applications at midday on Monday, January 22 and encourages people to consider the fire service as a career.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman said: “We are excited to start the wholetime recruitment process and the opportunity to bring in new firefighters with varied experiences, ideas and skills to the workforce.

“Our recruitment campaign illustrates the different aspects of a firefighter’s role and the variety of specialist skills a career in the fire service can give you.

“Being a firefighter not only gives you a job that is exciting, active and different every day, but also provides immense job satisfaction.

“Whether it is from rescuing someone from a collision or educating children about the importance of being fire safe at home; firefighters truly help people and save lives.

“Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service welcome people from all walks of life and encourage everyone to consider the fire service as career choice.

"I started my career as an operational firefighter and now have the honour of serving as Chief Fire Officer, so why not ask yourself where a career in the Fire Service could take you?”

New firefighters start on £27,178 and will carry out a competency programme lasting on average 24 months before they are qualified and will receive a full competent firefighter’s salary.

For more visit the wholetime firefighters careers page