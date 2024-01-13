Overturned 4x4 sparks fire service response
Fire crews were sent to help after reports that a 4x4 had overturned.
The incident took place at Acton Burnell last night, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called at around 10.30pm.
The initial call had reported the possibility that the occupants were stuck inside the vehicle, but on arrival the crews discovered no one was trapped.
Two crews, from Much Wenlock and Church Stretton were sent to the scene, and they were finished by around 11pm.