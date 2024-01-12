Nominations open for Shrewsbury's annual civic awards

The town's mayor, Councillor Becky Wall, is asking businesses, organisations and residents to make submissions for Shrewsbury’s annual civic awards, which are designed to highlight those who have gone above and beyond for the benefit of the town.

Nominations are invited in nine categories, which will be judged by a panel of members and officers of the town council, with the winners revealed at an awards evening in the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn on April 8.

The mayor will also present her special awards to people she has met throughout her mayoral year and who have played a key part in helping make Shrewsbury a special place to live and work.

The awards categories include 'built heritage', 'business', 'climate change', 'community', 'environmental', 'tourism', 'youth', and 'lifetime achievement'.

Visitors to Shrewsbury’s Indoor Market can also vote for their favourite Market Trader of the Year by completing one of the nomination forms and posting it in the ballot box provided.

Councillor Wall said: “Each year the Mayor's Awards recognise those who contribute to our community in so many different ways.

“We want to celebrate all of the people who help put the pride into our wonderful town. I have met so many unsung heroes during my time in office and these people wouldn’t dream of putting themselves in the lime-light, so we need members of the public to nominate them. If you know of anyone who has gone the extra mile please take the time to fill in a nomination form.

“I would urge the public to nominate any individual or group they feel worthy by visiting the town council’s website and completing the nomination form online.”

Any queries about the awards can be directed to Sally Nicholson, the mayor's secretary, on 01743 257655 or by e-mailing sally.nicholson@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk

The closing date for completed entries is 12.30pm on Friday, March 1.

Details of each category and the nomination form can be found on the town council’s website at: https://www.shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/councillors-list/the-mayor/mayors-awards-2024/