Busy Shrewsbury road to close for 10 days for repair work

The A528 Ellesmere Road will be closed, in sections, from January 22 to February 2, for repair work ahead of the road being surface dressed later this year.

Shropshire Council said work will be carried out between 9.30am and 4pm each day, from Monday to Friday, and road closures will be in place during these times.

Access to properties and businesses within the closures will be maintained when safe to do so.

If a property is within a closed section on the day, access will be provided as directed by staff on site.

People are asked to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the road during the day while the work is in progress, or to speak to the team on site to allow arrangements to be put in place.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online at one.network