"Poster boy" for retired police dogs in Shropshire region dies

The West Mercia Retired Police Dogs Welfare Fund, which includes Shropshire, gave its thoughts to Retired Police Dog Murphy's handler family and said he would be "hugely missed."

A spokesperson for the West Mercia Retired Police Dogs Welfare Fund said: "We are sad to report that RPD Murphy has crossed over rainbow bridge.

"Murphy was the poster boy for the Retired Dog Fund and was well known to everyone in the fund and West Mercia dog section. Jill gave him the most amazing retirement and he will be hugely missed by so many who knew him.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."