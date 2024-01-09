Insourcing plan could save council £23m claims opposition

Alternative budgets are due to be presented to Shropshire Council’s transformation and scrutiny committee next week, with opposition parties invited to put forward their proposals to plug the authority’s £50m funding gap.

Among the more eye-catching schemes are a Labour Party plan to in-source all the authority’s care workers, which they say will save £10m for council coffers.

The party also proposes the in-sourcing of a roads contract worth around £1m as part of a wider scheme of repatriating public services from the private sector.

The party also proposes cancelling the North West Relief Road scheme and attempting to recoup costs from central government.

The Liberal Democrat proposals would see the proposed civic hub for Shrewsbury town centre abandoned with county council operations housed in a downsized and refurbished Shirehall building. They would also offer up £500k in loans to help residents insulate their properties.

A Green Party plan to save £24m through the establishment of a “carbon-neutral supply chain” using local suppliers formed part of their budget proposal.

The party proposals will be presented in full to Shropshire Council’s Transformation and Improvement scrutiny committee next week.

The process represents the first time that opposition groups have been invited to submit their own plans ahead of a council budget. Of the four opposition groups invited to submit alternative budget proposals, the Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green groups agreed to participate while the independent group declined.

Alternative budget proposals presented by opposition parties are reviewed by council officers to advise on the likely impact and feasibility of the proposals brought forward, and to ensure they meet the council’s financial best practice guidelines.

Shropshire Council say ideas presented may become part of the council’s budget, which is set to be finalised over the next two months.

“The alternative budget process has been engaged with by all opposition groups, and the results are attached,” said a report by Democratic Services Officer, Ashley Kendrick.

“The results reflect different political and policy priorities and may include elements that the Cabinet would wish to include in the budget proposals to be presented in February.”