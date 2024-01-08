Farm-shop cafe is 'dream career' for Shropshire woman after 'amazing' opening weekend

Sarah Evans-Webster, 37, has taken over the running of the cafe at Moor Farm Shop in Baschurch in what she calls a "dream" career change.

After getting the keys on Boxing Day, Sarah and some dedicated friends and family have been working hard to revamp the space.

She opened up for the first time to customers on Friday.

Sarah, who lives in Baschurch, said her opening weekend had been "amazing".

"I'm knackered," she said after her second day on Saturday, "but it's been great, really great."