Firefighters rescue person from supermarket toilet in Shrewsbury

Fire crews received the call at around 6pm on Wednesday with reports that someone was stuck in the loo at the Aldi store on Battlefield Road.

They responded with "one appliance" from Shrewsbury Station and used "small gear" to deal with the situation.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident log concludes that "one adult was released from toilets by Fire Service Personnel".

The stop message, meaning their involvement in the incident was declared over, was received at 6.25pm.

The Aldi store on Battlefield Road was opened in February 2023, replacing a smaller unit on Arlington Way.